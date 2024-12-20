Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,211,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 726% from the average session volume of 146,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.