Omni Network Trading 31.1% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for $8.62 or 0.00009068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $141.85 million and approximately $88.04 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95,058.25 or 1.00047174 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,454.99 or 0.99412249 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,463,840 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,381,160 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.06834681 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $77,113,737.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.