OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 50369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.