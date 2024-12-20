OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Up 12.6% – Here’s What Happened

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 1,152,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 444,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.14.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

