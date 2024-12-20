Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on RYTM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $882,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $4,434,890.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,472.76. The trade was a 98.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,000. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

