OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Moves Listing from Nasdaq to NYSE American

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. recently announced a significant change in its stock listing, transitioning from Nasdaq to the NYSE American. The move, effective as of December 31, 2024, signifies a strategic shift for the company to enhance the liquidity and visibility of its common stock.

The transfer of OptimumBank’s common stock to the NYSE American will see its shares trading under the ticker symbol “OPHC.” While the listing transition is set to occur on December 31, the common stock will continue to be traded on Nasdaq until the market close on December 30, 2024.

Moishe Gubin, Chairman of OptimumBank, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s new listing on the NYSE American, stating, “We believe this strategic move will help us increase the liquidity and visibility of our common stock and company as we join many other successful banks and companies in trading on the NYSE American.”

Chris Taylor, Vice President, Global Head of Listings and Services at NYSE Group, extended a warm welcome to OptimumBank, remarking, “The NYSE is thrilled to welcome OptimumBank to our community. As the listing home to many of our nation’s regional banks, the company should feel right at home among its peers.”

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. acts as a Florida corporation established in 2004, operating as a bank holding company for OptimumBank. The Bank, a Florida state-chartered entity founded in 2000, offers a range of community banking services to individual and corporate clients across three banking offices situated in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, Florida.

This forward momentum for OptimumBank comes with obligations to provide clear insights to its investors, as indicated in the company’s press release. Forward-looking statements, while holding potential, necessitate a cautious approach due to inherent risks and uncertainties. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. commits to updating its investors through SEC filings with key information on potential risk factors affecting the company’s performance.

Investor Relations and Corporate Relations inquiries can be directed to Seth Denison at (305) 401-4140 or via email at [email protected].

About OptimumBank

