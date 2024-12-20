Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.
Oregon Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.
About Oregon Bancorp
