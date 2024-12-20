Oregon Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS ORBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

About Oregon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.