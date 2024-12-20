Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%.
Organigram Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.46 on Friday. Organigram has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $184.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.02.
Organigram Company Profile
