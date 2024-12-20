Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Organigram had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%.

Organigram Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.46 on Friday. Organigram has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $184.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

