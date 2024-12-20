Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at ATB Capital

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Organigram Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Organigram

OGI stock opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$1.61 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$30,275.28. Company insiders own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

