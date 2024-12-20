Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at ATB Capital

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Organigram
Organigram Trading Down 0.5 %
Insider Transactions at Organigram
In related news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$30,275.28. Company insiders own 31.32% of the company’s stock.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.