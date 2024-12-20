PAAL AI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.73 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $177.73 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.45941194 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.22111084 USD and is down -17.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $93,530,963.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

