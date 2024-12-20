PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $464.5 million-$466.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.0 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.160 EPS.

PagerDuty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $18.65 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,284.64. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $53,132.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,896 shares of company stock worth $1,985,061. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

