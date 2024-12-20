Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 27,484,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,522,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $80.91.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,234,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,884,291.75. The trade was a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,612,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,342,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

