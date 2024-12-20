Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.31 and last traded at $75.96. Approximately 30,261,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 60,173,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.07, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,234,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,884,291.75. This trade represents a 7.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,612,366 shares of company stock worth $1,867,342,292 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.