Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $93.49 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $93.49 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000629 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 93,477,695 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.