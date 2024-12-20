PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $115.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.