Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 299 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $28,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $43,824.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 303 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $24,543.00.

PEGA stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

