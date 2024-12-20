PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Saturday, November 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $22.98.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

