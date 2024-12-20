Piers Godfrey Harrison Sells 41,580 Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 41,580 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,935 ($74.18), for a total transaction of £2,467,773 ($3,084,330.71).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

PMI opened at GBX 60.25 ($0.75) on Friday. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.04). The company has a market capitalization of £93.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,025.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Premier Miton Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60,000.00%.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

