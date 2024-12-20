PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $151.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.80. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $88.51 and a 1 year high of $168.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $275,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,725. This trade represents a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.60. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $762,980. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.