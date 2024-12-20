Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE PLNT opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $102.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,382. The trade was a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

