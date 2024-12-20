PodcastOne Presents Corporate Presentation to Investment Community

PodcastOne, Inc., a leading podcast platform, disclosed in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to present and distribute its Corporate Presentation to the investment community. The Corporate Presentation includes a showcase of the Company’s offerings and is aimed at various industry and conference settings.

The information shared in the filing emphasized that the content of the Corporate Presentation, including the attached Exhibit 99.1, should not be considered as filed for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It also highlighted that forward-looking statements presented in the Corporate Presentation involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

PodcastOne cautioned that the content contains forward-looking statements and reiterated that these statements should not be solely relied upon, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company noted specific factors, such as revenue dependence on key customers, potential acquisitions, and compliance requirements, as significant considerations for investors.

The filing also included information on the company’s financial situation, reporting itself as an emerging growth company. PodcastOne mentioned its intent to continue developing its growth strategy, attract listeners, acquire content, and maintain compliance with financial obligations.

Furthermore, the Company disclosed its plan to repurchase shares under an announced stock repurchase program and its commitment to providing updates in accordance with legal obligations. The Company underscored its compliance with reporting standards and the date of the presentation, stating that the forward-looking statements adhere to the safe-harbor provisions provided by law.

In conclusion, PodcastOne anticipates continuing to expand its offerings and grow its presence in the podcasting industry. The Company’s proactive steps and financial guidance suggest a strategic vision for sustainable growth and resilience in a competitive market landscape.

The Corporate Presentation attached to the filing encapsulates PodcastOne’s commitment to providing engaging content and effective advertising solutions in the podcasting space, positioning itself as a prominent player in the industry.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

