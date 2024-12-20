Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $6.45

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00006873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $9.87 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,906.89 or 1.01133160 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93,630.92 or 0.99773481 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,530,371,239 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,371,238 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.com.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.