Pollux Coin (POX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $1.29 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,439.12 or 0.99313284 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,219.93 or 0.98057759 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,950,859 coins and its circulating supply is 40,950,753 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,948,694.159792 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.10036062 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,064,341.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.