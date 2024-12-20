Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $50.03 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Polymath has a total market cap of $50.03 million and approximately $3,407.17 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00098768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.04241509 USD and is down -52.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $2,393.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

