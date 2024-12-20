PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 110,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 213,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

PRA Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $835.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. PRA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $281.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,646,000 after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

