Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Buys $22,750.00 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) CFO Bryant David Lim bought 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,934. This trade represents a 1,041.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.49. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 885.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 157,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 446.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 29,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLD. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRLD

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.