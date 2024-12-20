Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.11.

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Premium Brands stock opened at C$78.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$75.67 and a 1 year high of C$97.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premium Brands

In other Premium Brands news, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,560.00. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

