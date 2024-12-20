Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Purchases $949,298.08 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 55,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $949,298.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,207,358.06. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulse Biosciences

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.