Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Purchases $949,298.08 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 55,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $949,298.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,207,358.06. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
