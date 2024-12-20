Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 2,000 Shares

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 2,000 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $15,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 126,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,974. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

