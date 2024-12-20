Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 2,000 Shares

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 2,000 shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $15,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 126,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,974. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
