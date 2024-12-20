Q1 Earnings Estimate for Global Payments Issued By KeyCorp

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Global Payments by 27.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

