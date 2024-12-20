Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
