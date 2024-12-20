Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $118.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE RDDT opened at $163.72 on Friday. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $180.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 19,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,841,198.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,615 shares in the company, valued at $100,771,740.30. The trade was a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $721,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 339,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,244,180.20. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,357 shares of company stock valued at $32,762,690 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.6% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 56.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 12.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Reddit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.