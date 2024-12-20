Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 4,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Resonac Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.

