Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,440,000 after buying an additional 431,910 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,286,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,003,000 after acquiring an additional 300,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 154.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,640. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

CF stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

