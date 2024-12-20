Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.55.

View Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ZBRA opened at $385.37 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $413.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.