Reviewing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $10.01 million 71.26 -$341.97 million ($2.61) -1.63 Alector $61.51 million 2.83 -$130.39 million ($1.70) -1.05

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Alector”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Relay Therapeutics and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Alector 2 2 3 0 2.14

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 381.22%. Alector has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 110.67%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -45.75% -40.75% Alector -257.54% -108.77% -27.03%

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Alector on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

