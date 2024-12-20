Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,623,146.90 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,623,146.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,220. This represents a 51.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.0 %

RVLV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 1,654,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

