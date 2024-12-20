RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Outperform Rating

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $485.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.40.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $388.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in RH by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in RH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

