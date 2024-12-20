Robert B. Johnston Buys 995 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Johnston bought 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $19,671.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,280. This trade represents a 1.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in RGC Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

