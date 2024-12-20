Robert Kaplan Sells 315,000 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £81,900 ($102,362.20).
Pensana Price Performance
Shares of LON PRE traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.43 ($0.31). 880,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.31. The company has a market cap of £70.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,443.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pensana Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44).
About Pensana
