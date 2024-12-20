Robert Kaplan Sells 315,000 Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total value of £81,900 ($102,362.20).

Shares of LON PRE traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.43 ($0.31). 880,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.31. The company has a market cap of £70.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,443.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pensana Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44).

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

