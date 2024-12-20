Robert Kaye Acquires 3,000 Shares of Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaye purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.30 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,900.00 ($13,687.50).
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70.
