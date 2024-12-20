Robert Kaye Acquires 3,000 Shares of Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaye purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.30 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,900.00 ($13,687.50).

Collins Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

About Collins Foods

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.