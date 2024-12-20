Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.14. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 2,542,774 shares trading hands.

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $868,627.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,356,372.80. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 30.0% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

