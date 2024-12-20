Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 36,140,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,806,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.16.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

