Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 157,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 485,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

