Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,624,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after buying an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,803,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after buying an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.51 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

