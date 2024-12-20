Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,660,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

XSD stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.09 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.14.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

