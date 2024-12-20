Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

