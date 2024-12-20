Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,672,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,233,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 321,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 116,989 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,612,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

