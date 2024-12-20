Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Photronics by 137.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $24.41 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

