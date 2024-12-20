Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $99,352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $427.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.08 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.02.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

